Mr. William “Tommy” Shaw, age 65, of Lyerly, GA passed away Sunday-May 6, 2018 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Shaw was born November 18, 1952 in Chickamauga, GA to the late Leo and Betty Sue Wimpy Padgett Shaw. He was the owner/operator of T&L trucking where he was known as “Lucky”.

Survivors include his wife; Rosalyn Lavelle Ward Shaw, children; David Thomas Shaw, Johnny Leo Shaw, Joni Shaw Richardson & Dewayne Richardson, sisters-in-law; Judy Shaw, Margaret Blevins, special friend; David Lyons, sister; Tina Dotson, grandchildren; Candace Richardson, Austin Richardson, Alexis Richardson, Max Richardson, Wesley Richardson, and Tabitha Richardson.

Funeral services will held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday- May 9, 2018, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin J. Norton officiating. Interment will follow at Johnson Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Frank Weaver, Ricky Anderson, Tony Blalock, Ronnie Padgett, Cody Cotner, and Brian Richardson. Honorary pallbearers will be David Lyons, and James Blalock.

Mr. Shaw will be in state at the Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends Tuesday- May 8, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m.