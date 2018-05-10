Mr. William Edward Davis, age 89, of Jacksonville, AL, formerly of Rome, passed away Tuesday evening, May 8, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Davis was born in White Plains, AL on March 20, 1929, son of the late Horace and Hattie Coleman Davis. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Thelma Jean Stokes Davis, and by his late wife, Doris Bussey Davis. Mr. Davis was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for over 37 years with Temple-Inland in Rome. Mr. Davis was a long-time member and Deacon at Pisgah Baptist Church. Currently, he was a member of First Baptist Church, Jacksonville, AL.

Survivors include 2 sons, Donnie Davis (Valorie), Lindale, and Bobby Davis (Kathy), Rome; a step-son, Bill Bussey (Betty), Birmingham, AL; 6 grandchildren, Anthony Davis, Rome, Ashley Davis Pickard (David), Rome, Katie Davis Carmichael (Grant), Canton, Kyle Davis, Birmingham, AL, Hunter Bussey and Katelyn Bussey, both of Birmingham, AL; 6 great grandchildren, Kenlin Davis, Kaden Pickard, Kaleigh Pickard, and Karson Davis, all of Rome, and Hadley and Hensley Carmichael, both of Canton; cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 11, 2018, at 11am at Lakeview Baptist Church with the Rev. Derek Staples officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Lakeview Baptist Church on Friday at 10:30am.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.