Mr. Lewis Edgar Moore, age 88, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at a local hospital.

Graveside and interment services will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 2pm at the graveside in Aragon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 12:30 until 1:30pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.