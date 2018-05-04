Mr. Larry Wendell Arrington, age 76, of Lindale, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018.

Mr. Arrington was born in White Plains, AL on June 5, 1941, son of the late Johnny Arrington and the late Lucille Grissom Arrington. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Ramona Arrington, in 1991. Mr. Arrington was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed carpenter. Mr. Arrington was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca Dowdy (Johnny), Rome; 2 sons, Chris Arrington (Debra), Kingston, and Todd Arrington, Rome; 2 grandchildren, Christopher and Samantha Arrington, both of Kingston; 3 sisters, Sandra Towe, Rome, Teresa Evans (Charles), Cedartown, and Lucinda Balderas (Antonio), Kennesaw; 2 brothers, John Arrington, Rockmart, and Mark Arrington, Kennesaw; a beloved and special companion, Letha M. Oaks, Rome; nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Arrington will be cremated and his remains will be placed at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at a later date.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.