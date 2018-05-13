Mr. Henry Bascom “Bubba” Brooks, age 74, of Rome passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Brooks was born on March 13, 1944, in Rome, GA, son of the late Robert Brooks and the late Velma Headrick Brooks. He grew up in North Rome, was a graduate of East Rome High School (where he was voted Mr. Congeniality his senior year), then attended Shorter College. Henry married Susie B. Corbin on March 27, 1968, and in the same year began a long career in law enforcement. In addition to working in several departments for Floyd County, Mr. Brooks worked and retired from Lockheed following 18 years of service. He attended and was a member of Armuchee Baptist Church, then moved to Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. Henry was an avid fan of Southern Gospel music, enjoyed dancing, and never met a stranger. He was a dedicated coach of the Pee Wee baseball and football teams at Armuchee and Glenwood Elementary Schools and couldn’t wait to be “Papa” to his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a sister, Jean Durham.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Susie B. Corbin Brooks, Rome; two children, Alan Brooks, Rome, and Christy Campbell, and her husband, Rex, Armuchee; four grandchildren, Noah Campbell, Matthew Campbell, Parker Campbell and Cole Brooks; sister, Eleanor “Sissie” Spurlin, Charlotte, NC.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 3:00 pm, in the Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Clyde Hampton officiating. Interment will follow in Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church on Saturday by 2:30 pm and include: Dudley Rush, Ray Peugh, Stanley Dixon, Greg Pledger, Stephen Spurlin and Bryan Corbin.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Louise Williams, for her love, dedication and support as Mr. Brooks’ care giver for several years. And to special friends, Dr. Pat Adams, and his wife, Colleen, Marcia Aycock, and Jack Snyder, for their continued love and support.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.