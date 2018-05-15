Local Police Officers Honored in Rome

Officers representing six state and local agencies were honored at Coosa Country Club Tuesday during the annual Respect for Law awards luncheon sponsored jointly by the Rome Noon Optimist Club and the Seven Hills Rotary Club.

Selected by their respective departments were, from left, Officer Phil Smith, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Sgt, Travis Howell, Floyd County Prison, Capt. Bobby Pearson, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Trooper First Class Jeremy Battle, Georgia State Patrol, Officer Jim McCormick, Floyd County Police Department, and PFC Brandon Brown, Rome Police Department.

District Attorney Leigh Patterson closed the luncheon by urging those present to take advantage of opportunities to express appreciation to law enforcement officers. “Place a blue candle in a window of your home now and then,” she urged. “ Wear blue on occasions such as this. Our officers will notice and know you appreciate them.”