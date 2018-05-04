Lindale Teen Shoots At Victim while in Truck

Justin Daniel Dowdy, 18 of Lindale, was arrested this week after police said he fired a gun at a car on Highway 53 at Burlington Drive.

Reports said that Dowdy chased the victim’s truck down the road before pulling out a gun and firing it numerous times. Reports added that the victim’s truck was struck in the passenger’s door and driver’s side rear tire. Police stated that the bullet went through the door and was recovered by officers.

Dowdy is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm near a public highway or street and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.