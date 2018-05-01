Lindale Man Charged with Trafficking Meth and Marijuana Distribution

Danny Turner Dwayne Kelley, 32 of Atlanta, formerly of Lindale, was arrested this week after a search warrant at a home on Woodberry Drive led officers to find over 28 grams of methamphetamine that was packaged for resale.

Officers added that he was also found with a quantity of marijuana packaged for resale.

A glass smoking pipe with burned residue was also located.

Kelley is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking drugs, possession-distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.