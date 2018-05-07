James George Marshall Boggs, 74, of Aragon, Georgia, passed away at Erlanger Hospital, Chattanooga, Tennessee, after sustaining a devastating stroke. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynda Lovell Boggs, Aragon, Georgia, their children, Martha Boggs Borders (Jim), Colorado Springs, CO, Dr. Mary Kathryn Boggs, Annapolis, MD, and Dr. George Lovell Boggs (Elisha), Tallahassee, FL, along with seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew, and John Borders, Colorado Springs, and Amelia, George Wilder, William, and Hannah Boggs, Tallahassee, FL. He is also survived by siblings Mr. Joseph Wilder Boggs, West End, NC, Mrs. Marynan Sheely Boggs Allen (Baker), Chatsworth, GA, Dr. Gordon Boggs (Tari), Carrollton, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Marshall Boggs of Aragon, GA. Jim was born in St. Petersburg, FL, and was raised in the Floyd County area.

Jim Boggs had a life long dream of restoring farmland. After attending the United States Naval Academy, Jim studied agriculture and met his life partner, Lynda Sue Lovell, born in Clarkesville, GA, at The University of Georgia. He received a divine call to expand his life’s work to include the cultivation of learners as a mathematics teacher. Just as he sought to manage cattle and pasture to protect and enrich the soil, he created a life-giving classroom environment for hundreds of children who discovered new academic capabilities under his guidance. His end-of-life choices reflect his unswerving commitment to the betterment of his community by donating his body for medical education.

Jim is remembered for his warmth, integrity, and joy. Generations of students remember his inspiring devotion to their growth and development. Jim’s definition of neighbor reached far beyond the Flint Hill, GA, community, and the cares and concerns of those around him were paramount in his thoughts, prayers, and actions. Jim was unashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, manifesting his personal experience of God’s redeeming grace through forgiveness, generosity, worship and song.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Boone, NC, (www.samaritanspurse.org), Second Avenue Methodist Church, Rome, GA, or to charities of their choice.

The family will receive friends at Daniels Funeral Home, Rome, GA, Monday, May 7, 5-8 p.m.. A memorial service will be held at Second Avenue United Methodist Church, Rome, GA, Tuesday, May 8, 4 p.m..

Honorary pallbearers are Herb Brown, Sheely Wilder, Jerome Bentley, Franky Ellis, John Mull, Wayne White, Baker Allen, Herman Hawkins, and Norm Johnson.