A homeless Rome man, Joseph David Soler, 45, was arrested this week after police said he burglarized two locations on Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports stated that Soler stole cash, an Apple iphone, a credit card machine, security camera equipment and a laptop computer from a home back on April 22nd.

Reports went on to say that he also burglarized Enterprise Car Rental. He allegedly damaged video equipment and a computer.

Soler is charged with first degree burglary and second degree burglary.