Anthony Cordarryl Provens, 31 of Hollywood, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after police said they found him to be in possession of 902 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Reports said that the drugs were found at a location on Gadsden Road the 21st of November 2016.

He was transported from Bibb County to Floyd County to face the charges Monday.

Provens is charged with trafficking drugs, possession of synthetic marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance and failure to appear.