Historic Downtown Rome kicks off Downtown Rome Saturdays, a full season of free, family-friendly events on the first Saturday of the month beginning May 5 at 12:00 p.m. This Downtown Rome Saturday event will be held in the 200, 300, and 400 blocks of Broad Street.

The May Downtown Rome Saturday is an Arts Festival featuring the Ellen Axson Wilson Art Walk coordinated by the Rome Area Council for the Arts. The event also offers performances, inflatables, live music, and the Merry Maid’s Chalk Your HeART Out chalk competition.

The event showcases a variety of live music performances. New this year is a singer-songwriter concert featuring artists Scott Thompson, Bekah Cates, and Jefferson Ross. The performance will be held in the 200 block at 2:00 p.m. Bekah Cates will take the main stage at Fourth Ave and Broad as the opening artist at 3:30 p.m.. Bennie Gray & the Trailer Park Cowboys will then take the stage at 4:00 p.m. and play until 7:00 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. the inaugural Rome Lantern Parade will kick off with lantern awards at the main stage. The Rome Lantern Parade is a glowing procession of light and art along Rome’s rivers and historic downtown. Prizes for lanterns will be awarded for Most Creative, Best Rome Themed, Largest Lantern and Best Group Entry. Entry into the parade is free, but a lantern is required for entry. Lanterns must be battery-operated; no glass lanterns or fire-lit lanterns. Lanterns will also be available for purchase during the Arts Fest at the information table located in the 300 block.

Parking will be free at the Fourth Ave deck and Sixth Ave deck all day and at the Third Ave deck from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Downtown retailers located throughout the street festival will host sidewalk sales throughout the day. The public is encouraged to support downtown businesses by eating, utilizing services, and shopping downtown. Broad Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Outside coolers and drinks are not allowed.

This free event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our Downtown Businesses and property owners. All event updates and announcements will be posted on the Downtown Rome, GA social media pages (@DowntownRomeGA). For questions, please contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email downtown2@romega.us.