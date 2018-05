Hardik Yogeshbh Patel, 36 of Rome, was arrested after police said he made a false report to 911.

Officers said that when they arrived at the scene he was found heavily intoxicated and holding a small child. They added that Patel threatened to slit the officers throats.

Patel is charged with reckless conduct, terroristsic threats and acts and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.