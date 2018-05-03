Gordon County posts great March

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Gordon County posted an excellent March as all critical job measures trended in the right direction.

Butler noted employed residents and labor force both increased in March. At the same time, the unemployment rate fell and claims went down.

“It’s good to see such a strong report in March,” Butler said. “So many of our local communities are trending in the right direction in terms of job creation and hiring. And, we are even seeing records in many places.”

In March, the number of employed residents in Gordon County climbed to 26,027. Gordon County added 160 employed residents for the month and 569 over the past year.

Gordon County ended March with a labor force of 27,122. That number is up 15 over the month and up 395 over the past 12 months.

At the same time, the jobless rate fell to 4 percent, a drop of .6 percent over the past 30 days. A year ago, the jobless rate was 4.7 percent.

In the Gordon County, initial claims for unemployment were down about 48 percent for the month and down about 46 percent for the year.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 461 new active job postings in metro Gordon County for March.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.