Floyd Names Top Nurse, CNA, Nurse Tech

Three Floyd employees earned top honors this week during the hospital’s annual Nurses Week banquet.

Zach Whitener was named Nurse of the Year; Daisy Guzman, Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year and Maci Jo Roberts Nurse Tech of the Year. Overall, 51 people were nominated for the annual honors.

“Excellent care and co-worker commitment are just a few words to describe our nurse of the year,” said Sheila Bennett, Executive Vice President and Chief of Patient Services at Floyd, as she read statements made by those who nominated Whitener. “This nominee calls patients by name and explains medical terms in ways they can under-stand,” Bennett continued.

Guzman was cited for her ability to foster a positive environment among co-work-ers and patients. Bennett said Guzman can often be found chatting with patients and their family members as she provides care.

“This nominee is the personification of the compassionate, warm care that’s a sta-ple of Floyd’s culture,” Bennett said of Guzman.

Roberts’ enthusiasm drew notice from Bennett.

“She speaks with enthusiasm and excitement about school and is always excited to learn new things, to seek out new opportunities to learn and grow,” Bennett said.

Two nurses who earned Daisy Awards since the 2017 Nurses Week banquet were also recognized – Curtis Hatcher and Stephen Hopkins. DAISY, an international program, stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System and was created by a patient’s family to say thank you to nurses who provide excellent bedside care and compassion.