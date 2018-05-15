Floyd County Schools Name Finalist in Superintendent Search

After conducting an extensive search and completing candidate interviews, the Floyd County Board of Education has named its three superintendent finalists. The top three finalists are Dr. April Childers of Rome, Georgia, Dr. Glenn White of Rome, Georgia, and Dr. Jeffrey R. Wilson of Cleveland, Georgia.

Board Chairman Chip Hood said he felt like they have chosen three great finalists and believes all are fully capable of leading the school system.

The Floyd County Board of Education intends to make its final selection in approximately three weeks.