Floyd County Schools Awarded $3.2 Million Literacy Grant

The State Board of Education has awarded Floyd County Schools $3,228,551 in L4GA (“Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading in Georgia”) grant funds for a three-year period.

The purpose of the L4GA grant is to improve student foundational literacy learning as well as content and disciplinary literacy; increase professional capacity among teachers (pre-service and in-service) and other school staff; improve instructional quality (preschool to grade 12) and increase community participation with literacy-related activities; school climate; and systemic policies at the state level.

The grant application was released on November 17, 2017. Teams of teachers and administrators at all of our schools immediately began working on literacy plans for the grant application. Floyd County’s application was one of 451 applications representing 65 districts received by the Georgia Department of Education. These funds will go to further our system focus and “Commitment to Literacy!”

(Contributed by Dr. John Jackson)