Floyd County Residential Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Event

The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center is hosting a Residential Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, May 19th, at the Center in North Rome. Our Address is 405 Watters Street. Collection hours are from 9 am – 3 pm and you must call 706-291-5266 to make an appointment. Please call before 5 pm on Friday, May 18th for an appointment. Please help keep these items out of our waste stream and our ground water.

We describe HHW as anything liquid ‘that you would not want to drink’. Items typically collected include paint, oil, herbicides and pesticides. If you don’t know what it is, bring it on. We will have a chemist on site to test, load, and remove all material on the 19th.

We will also be collecting Electronics such as computers (and all periphery) and televisions, cameras, recorders ,etc.

Be advised – our schedule is limited to the first 360 to secure a slot.

If possible, please use the attached slide and thank you for your help in promoting our events!