Floyd County Animal Shelter to Offer Free Adoption Fee Event

Floyd County Animal control will have a free adoption fee event this weekend as part of the national “Free the Shelters” event.

All adoption fees will be paid by Cathy Kangas, CEO and Founder of PRAI Beauty and a member of the Board of Directors of the Humane Society of the United States.

This event celebrates the one-year anniversary of the “Free the Shelters” campaign that began in May 2017. Since then, PRAI Beauty has gone across the country sponsoring free adoption events at 44 municipal and private animal shelters finding homes for 2,428 animals.

Floyd County Animal Control will hold its free adoption event at 99 North Avenue in Rome, GA on Friday, May 4th from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The shelter was selected because of its commitment to helping animals in their care. It has more than 50 animals looking for a home.