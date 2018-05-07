Fire Destroys Historic Floyd County Country Club Clubhouse

One of Floyd County’s most historic county clubs, Callier Springs, suffered major devastation over the weekend after its clubhouse went up in flames Saturday.

Reports said that the fire started in near the roof on the pool side of the two storied clubhouse thus making it hard for firefighters to extinguish the flames due to the fear of the entire structure collapsing.

Authorities went on to say that the fire nearly gutted the entire upper portion of the clubhouse. The lower portion suffered only smoke and water damage.

Fire officials have not released a cause of the fire yet.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Brothers Grant and Brian Miller serve as the managing partners who operate the club now. They are grandsons of Arthur S. Miller, one of the founders of the club close to 80 years ago with his brother Elmo Miller. The facility has remained in Miller family ownership from its founding.

Grant Miller, Club President, GM, “Our country club has encountered struggles over the years since 1935 and we will continue overcome them. Our membership, Board of Directors, supporters, myself, and family have no intention of closing. Plans are in discussion to determine best options to establish a temporary club house.”

Miller added, “Thank you, thank you, thank you, and again thank you for all the prayers and kind words. Callier Springs Country Club at this time reports it will not be closing and will reopen as soon as all measures have been taken to make it so! 83 years strong and counting.”