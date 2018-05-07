Elderly Rome Woman Killed in Two Vehicle Accident

Floyd County officials confirmed that 65 year-old Sandra Gilreath was killed over the weekend after a two vehicle crash near the intersection of Ga 20 and Avery Road.
Floyd County police said that Gilreath was traveling eastbound toward Rome when she struck a vehicle that was stopped in the center turn lane to make a turn onto South Avery Road.
The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 20 year-old Christopher Lee Ray of Summerville.
Police said that two passengers in Ray’s vehicle were taken to Floyd Medical Center with minor injuries.