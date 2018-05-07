Dalton Man Fatally Injured in Gore Accident

The Georgia State Patrol Post 38 in Rome reports that a Dalton man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in the Gore area of Chattooga County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Sunday. According to state troopers, a 2006 Dodge Stratus, was traveling eastbound on Gore Subligna Road when it crossed over the center line and struck a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Gore Subligna Road.

The driver of the Dodge Stratus was identified as twenty-seven-year-old Alexander Pysher of Summerville.

The driver of the motorcycle was seventy-four-year-old Windom Frank Willis of Dalton who was pronounced dead.

Charges are pending the completion of the follow-up investigation by the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.