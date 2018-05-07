Three Found with Large Amount of Meth

Justin Lee Cunningham, 35 of Centre, Stephen Hight, 27 of Rome, and Rebecca Shae Hight, 25 of Cave Spring, were arrested this week after police said they were found with a large quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop at the intersection of Old Rockmart and Reeceburg Road.

Reports stated that they pulled Cunningham over for running a stop sign and having a cracked windshield.

Cunningham is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, fugitive from justice, driving without license, stop sign violation and a cracked windshield.

Police added that they believe the couple intended to distribute the drugs.

Both are charged with possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.