Coosa Middle wins annual Floyd County Schools Middle School Math Competition

Coosa Middle School took home the team title in the 2018 Floyd County Schools Middle School Math Competition. The annual academic competition was held last week at the Rome-Floyd County Library with teams of sixth, seventh and eighth-graders competing from each middle school in the Floyd County school system. The competition also recognized grade-level team winners and first, second and third-place individual winners at each grade level. In addition to winning the event overall, Coosa Middle seventh and eighth grade teams also took first place in the grade level competitions. Armuchee Middle School took home the prize for the top sixth grade team.

The math competition is held in two parts each year with the first session taking place in the fall, and the concluding event held during the spring. The scores from the two competitions are combined to determine the grade-level winners and overall school winner. Individual scores, however, do not carry over from the fall to spring competition. Individual awards are presented for first, second, and third place in both fall and spring. The math championship consists of three rounds. In the first round, each student takes a written test consisting of 25 problems scored on a 100-point scale. The second round is a ciphering competition with students racing to answer questions. Correctly answered questions within the first 30 seconds are awarded three points for each problem. Correct answers between 31 and 60 seconds are worth two points; questions answered between 61 and 90 seconds are worth one point. The math competitors are challenged with a total of ten ciphering problems in the round. The final round consists of team problem solving where all students from each school join with others in their grade-level to answer 10 brain teaser questions. The last round’s questions were worth 10 points each.

Content for the written test and the ciphering is based on standards addressed during the year for each grade level. The questions used for the written test and ciphering were grade specific. For the brain teasers, the same questions were used for all grades.

Individual Winners were:

Sixth Grade

1st Place – Grayson Perry from AMS

2nd Place – Layton Sanford – PMS

3rd Place – Caroline Morgan – PMS

Seventh Grade

1st Place – Jack Robinson – MMS

2nd Place – Luis Sandoval – CMS

3rd Place – Ivan Yoder – CMS

Eighth Grade

1st Place – Avie Carlton – CMS

2nd Place – Dante Thompson – PMS

3rd Place – (tie) – Kylie Hann (PMS) & Liam Marshall (MMS)

(story contributed by Suzette Mitchell)