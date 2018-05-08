City of Rome to Begin Repair Work on Rome Clocktower

The City of Rome announces it will close the Rome Clocktower to the public in order to complete needed repairs on the historic structure. The clocktower will be closed to visitors during renovations; the surrounding park will remain open.

Work includes repairing brick mortar joints and replacing damaged brick areas. Multicraft Construction was awarded the bid and can begin work as soon as May 21. The project will be completed by the end of September.

For more information about the Rome Clocktower restoration work, contact the Rome City Clerk’s Office: Joe Smith 706-236-4460, jsmith@romega.us