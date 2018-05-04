City of Rome to Begin Renovation Work at Carnegie Building; Several City Departments Relocated

The City of Rome has closed the Carnegie Building to begin renovation work.

The city departments housed in the Carnegie Building have been relocated to temporary locations. Building Inspection, Planning and Zoning, GIS, Community Development and Human Resources are now located on Riverside Parkway in the office park across from Chieftains Museum. Downtown Development and Downtown Parking offices have relocated to the Rome Area History Museum at 305 Broad Street.

List of temporary locations for the city departments:

508 Riverside Parkway

Building Inspection

Community Development

GIS

Planning and Zoning

512 Riverside Parkway

Human Resources

305 Broad Street

Downtown Development

Downtown Parking

All city department office phone numbers and email addresses will remain unchanged during the move.

The City of Rome takes pride in a heritage of prosperity, and a future focused on providing the community with outstanding services for citizens and for those visiting Rome. The city values strong employment, leading education, public safety, supportive culture, and community recreation. Rome welcomes residents and visitors year-round to enjoy activities in the heart of the community, including the Forum and downtown.