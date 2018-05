Shawn Ryan Budovic, 28 of Cartersville, pleaded guilty this week for convincing an underage girl to send photos of her younger sister.

Reports said that Budovic used Kik to meet his former girlfriend when she was a minor. He then convinced her to send him sexually explicit photographs of her 3, 5 and 9 year-old sisters.

The photographs were found during the execution of a search warrant last July 13.