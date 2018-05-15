Adult Prom Raises Over $40K for Alzheimer’s Association

This past weekend’s “A Night to Remember: An Adult Prom” raised an estimated $40,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association and local dementia-related needs.

Funds will be presented to the Alzheimer’s Association at the walk in October and will also help fund some other dementia-related needs for our community.

Some of the event highlights included:

– Most attendees ever at 650

– Most sponsors ever

– 8-member Prom Court competitively fundraised for the cause – group included me, Erin Hight, Mindy Hubenthal, Jeanie Paige McWhorter, Ghee Wilson, Rob Byars, Bryan Mullins and Bryan Johnson (bio info can be found here ).

– Prom Queen (Tannika Wester) raised over $18,000

– Prom King (Ghee Wilson) raised over $5,000

This is the fourth year for the event and it’s unique in that it is completely volunteer run. There is no sponsoring organization with a staff to do the work.