Local Tree Service Company Owner Cons Elderly Woman out of Thousands

The owner of Maples Tree Service, Phillip Gregory Maples, 52 of Adairsville, was arrested this week after allegedly conning an elderly woman out of $3,750.

Reports said that Maples told the woman, who was unable to walk to her backyard, that she was in desperate need of trees being cut down because they were rotten and were at risk of falling. Reports added that Maples lied to the woman and that the trees were in fine shape and showed no signs of being rotten or falling down.

Authorities went on to say that after being paid for the work Maples never performed the work.

Maples is charged with theft by deception and exploitation and intimidation of the elderly.