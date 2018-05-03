3 Arrested for Trafficking Drugs out of Trion Hotel

Three people were arrested earlier this week at a local motel by the Trion Police Department on drug charges.

Acting on information obtained by the Trion Police Department, officers were watching the Carousel Inn for suspicious activity. Officers found the suspects in a motel room with a large amount of meth; and they reportedly had a Mason jar full of marijuana.

The three suspects were identified as thirty-one-year-old Anthony Jinda Carroll; twenty-three-year-old Megan Danielle Carroll and forty-four-year-old Jimmy Wayne Snyder.

They were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking drugs, possession or use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

From AM 1180