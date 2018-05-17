17 Shorter Hawks earn USTFCCCA All-Region Honors

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) has announced the All-Region honorees for the 2018 NCAA Division II outdoor track & field season.
The top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each of the members of the regions’ top-3 relay teams. The regions used for this award – Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West – match those used during the indoor track and field season.
On the men’s side, a total of 688 earned All-Region honors from 176 different institutions. A total of 640 women from 151 different institutions picked up All-Region honors.
In total, 17 members of the Shorter program earned All-Region honors. Tanzanie Brown and Ansley Long each earned All-Region recognition in three events. While five earned the recognition in two events, and 10 others tallied one honor.
|Barnett Bailey
|Shorter
|South
|4100 Relay
|Khayvon Benson
|Shorter
|South
|800 Meters
|Emile Cesaire
|Shorter
|South
|4100 Relay
|Lane Fletcher
|Shorter
|South
|Decathlon
|Corey Freeman
|Shorter
|South
|Hammer
|Ratayvius Jackson
|Shorter
|South
|High Jump
|Jonathan Ross
|Shorter
|South
|110 Meter Hurdles
|Ross
|Shorter
|South
|4100 Relay
|Devin Wallace
|Shorter
|South
|4100 Relay
|Kemor Anderson
|Shorter
|South
|4100 Relay
|Tanzanie Brown
|Shorter
|South
|800 Meters
|Brown
|Shorter
|South
|4400 Relay
|Brown
|Shorter
|South
|High Jump
|Promise Clark
|Shorter
|South
|400 Meters
|Clark
|Shorter
|South
|4400 Relay
|Cheyenne Easley
|Shorter
|South
|4100 Relay
|Miyah Golden
|Shorter
|South
|400 Meter Hurdles
|Golden
|Shorter
|South
|4400 Relay
|Makayla Hewell
|Shorter
|South
|10,000 Meters
|Ansley Long
|Shorter
|South
|100 Meters
|Long
|Shorter
|South
|4100 Relay
|Long
|Shorter
|South
|Long Jump
|SheQuilla McClain
|Shorter
|South
|100 Meter Hurdles
|McClain
|Shorter
|South
|4400 Relay
|La’Niya Rogers
|Shorter
|South
|100 Meters
|Rogers
|Shorter
|South
|4100 Rel