17 Shorter Hawks earn USTFCCCA All-Region Honors

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) has announced the All-Region honorees for the 2018 NCAA Division II outdoor track & field season.

The top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each of the members of the regions’ top-3 relay teams. The regions used for this award – Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West – match those used during the indoor track and field season.

On the men’s side, a total of 688 earned All-Region honors from 176 different institutions. A total of 640 women from 151 different institutions picked up All-Region honors.

In total, 17 members of the Shorter program earned All-Region honors. Tanzanie Brown and Ansley Long each earned All-Region recognition in three events. While five earned the recognition in two events, and 10 others tallied one honor.

Kemor Anderson Shorter South 4100 Relay Tanzanie Brown Shorter South 800 Meters Brown Shorter South 4400 Relay Brown Shorter South High Jump Promise Clark Shorter South 400 Meters Clark Shorter South 4400 Relay Cheyenne Easley Shorter South 4100 Relay Miyah Golden Shorter South 400 Meter Hurdles Golden Shorter South 4400 Relay Makayla Hewell Shorter South 10,000 Meters Ansley Long Shorter South 100 Meters Long Shorter South 4100 Relay Long Shorter South Long Jump SheQuilla McClain Shorter South 100 Meter Hurdles McClain Shorter South 4400 Relay La’Niya Rogers Shorter South 100 Meters Rogers Shorter South 4100 Rel