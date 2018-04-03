Young Romans Charged with Burglarizing District Attorney’s Office

Two Romans, Vikramjit Singh, 20, and Brandon Shane Wheat, 21, was arrested this week after authorities said they allegedly burglarized the Floyd County District Attorney’s office.

Reports said that the men broke into the DA’s office and proceeded to eat her candy and drink her soda before stealing two jackets. Police added that they were later captured on camera with at Mellow Mushroom on Broad Street with the items.

Police went on to state that Singh later used a marijuana cigarette and lantern to destroy the jacket.

Both are charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass, and burglary.

Singh is additionally charged with interference with government property.