Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Rome

A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Rome for the April 18 Powerball drawing. The lucky ticket was purchased at Rick’s Food Mart, located at 2000 N. Broad St. NE in Rome.

Winning numbers from the April 18 drawing were: 9-10-12-17-23 and the Powerball was 9.

The prize was claimed last week at the Georgia Lottery’s Dalton District Office.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $158 million to a single annuity winner.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Powerball tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.5 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.