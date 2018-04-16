Toni Gail Freeman, 61, of Miltons Walk, Cartersville, Georgia, passed away Friday morning April 13, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. Freeman was born March 10, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, daughter of Jessie Myrtice Lovelace Thaxton and the late William Roy Thaxton. She was a self-employed Potter having owned and operated Spring Place Pottery. Survivors include her husband, Kenny Freeman; her mother; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Monday afternoon April 16th at 2:00 p.m. in the Owen Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Lanter officiating. Interment services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 17th at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, Alabama. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave condolences for the family. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0