Three Arrested After police Find Meth and Stolen Truck

Three people Brandon Gregory Mullis-Vonbehren, 31 of Kingston, Savanah Sueanne Kessler, 22 of Rome, and Mark Allen Nelson, 46 of Rome, were arrested at a home located at 210 Turner Road after police found them to be in possession of methamphetamine and a stolen truck.

Reports stated that during a search Mullis-Vonbehren fled from the scene and ignored commands to stop, but was eventually captured after being tackled by police.

He was also found to be in possession of a stolen 2011 Silverado and a 2004 Suzuki GSX motorcycle that was taken from a home on Hennon Drive in March.

The resident of the home, Nelson, was also found to be in possession of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe.

All three are charged with possession of marijuana.

Nelson is additionally charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Mullis-Vonbehren is additionally charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of law enforcement.