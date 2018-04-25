The 30th Annual Senior Inforum will take place Next Week in Rome

Seniors throughout Northwest Georgia will gain pertinent information and have fun getting active at the 30th Annual Senior Inforum on May 2 at the Thornton Recreation Center located across from Armuchee High School.

Tickets are $5 for the Inforum and can be purchased at the Charles C. Parker Center, 1325 Kingston Road. Tickets must be purchased in advance and sell out fast. Doors open at 9:30am and the event is 10am-1pm. Space is limited so please get your tickets before they are gone.

The Inforum is presented by Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and the Senior Promotions Council.

“We’re happy to again offer this wonderful event to our seniors and to be able to help educate them about services and programs for them in their area,” Tammy Bryant, Special Populations Coordinator, says.

This year’s theme will be Music, Music, Music! The Inforum will be featuring exhibits with information on programs and services geared toward senior citizens, a Chick-Fil-A lunch, live entertainment, and door prizes.

Exhibit space is still available and costs $25 for non-profit groups. Spaces for for-profit groups are $150. Interested vendors can contact Sheree Williams at 706.234.1655 or email to sheree.williams@brookdale.com.

For questions about the Senior Inforum, contact the Charles C. Parker Center at 706-234-0383