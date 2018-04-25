VIDEO: Teen Rescued Afterr Jumping into River

A teen was rescued by Rome police, firefighters and others after he jumped into the river near downtown Rome Tuesday.

Reports said that the sixteen year-old male jumped into the river near the pedestrian bridge near Bridgepoint Plaza.

After being rescued, because of the currant, the teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers stated that the child did not suffer any visible injuries.

Video from Larry Alford from Service Master by Twins

Click link below for video of rescue