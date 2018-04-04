Summerville Woman Says “God Gave her the Stolen Car”

A Summerville woman told a Chattooga County Sheriff’s Deputy that a stolen vehicle she was found to be driving was given to her “by God.”

According to a report released yesterday by the sheriff’s department, twenty-three-year-old Amber Hovater of a Highway 27, Summerville address, made the claims about her miraculous gift on Monday of this week when she was found to be driving a black, 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was not hers.

The deputy asked Ms. Hovater where she had gotten the vehicle and she advised the deputy that God had given it her.

When the deputy ran the VIN number on the vehicle it was discovered to be stolen out Rome. Chattooga 911 contacted the owner, James McDaniel of Floyd County, who confirmed that the vehicle was indeed stolen.

Ms. Hovater was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for battery, and the case was turned over to an investigator.

From AM 1180