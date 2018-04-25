Summerville Woman Found Trafficking Meth Near Armcuhee High School

Nena Renee Morris, 54 of Summerville, was arrested at Armuchee High School this week after police said she was stopped for speeding and a subsequent search of the vehicle led police to fin digital scales.

While at the Floyd County Jail reports said that she was found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing suspected meth inside her bra.

Morris is charged with trafficking meth, crossing a guard line with drugs, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, failure to maintain lane and speeding.