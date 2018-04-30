State Awards Grant to City of Atlanta for Property Acquisition Project

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), on behalf of the agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) and Governor Nathan Deal, recently awarded $488,100 to the City of Atlanta for the purchase and demolition of one flood prone residential property and to convert the land into open space. The amount awarded includes a federal share of $366,075. The remainder will come from a state share of $48,810 and a local share of $73,215.

“Working with local governments to lessen the risk of property damage from natural disasters is a critical part of our mission,” said GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson. “Acquiring and demolishing flood prone structures allows residents to relocate and prevents them from enduring the ravages of flooding at these sites again.”

This award is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which provides funds to state agencies and local governments for projects that reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from the effects of natural hazards by breaking the repetitive cycle of destruction and reconstruction. These funds were made possible as a result of Fulton County’s participation and adoption of the Atlanta-Fulton County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.