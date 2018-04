Charles Clinton Lumpkin, 60 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after police said they found two bags of methamphetamine and digital scales after pulling him over for not using a blinker when changing lanes.

Reports said that Lumpkin was taken into custody at Saddle Trail and Rockmart Road

Lumpkin is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects and failure to maintain lane