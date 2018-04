Andrew Kyle Paris, 23 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after police said he caused nearly $400 in damage to property at Walmart.

Reports said that Paris damaged a TV, sound bar, coffee maker and drone at the East Rome store back in February.

Reports added that he also cut holes in curtains in the garden center, which caused an estimated $4,564.79 in damage.

Parris is charged with criminal damage to property and theft by shoplifting.