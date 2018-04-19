Silver Creek Man Charged with Hit and Run While on Meth

David Nelson Oliva, 31 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after police said he was involved in a hit and run while under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Reports said that Oliva drove on the wrong side the road while making a turn and in the process striking two different vehicles at two different locations, leaving the scene both times.

Authorities went on to say that Oliva rolled his vehicle at Highway 411 and the interchange.

The incident occurred back on April 10th.

Oliva is also charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, improper turn, striking a fixed object, failure to maintain a lane, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, and DUI.

Oliva is charged with DUI, reckless driving, hit and run, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, improper turn, duty upon striking fixture and driving on wrong side of the roadway.