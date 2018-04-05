Silver Creek Man Arrested for Attacking Girlfriend at Lindale Home

Wilburn Andrew Tucker, 29 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after allegedly attacking his girlfriend at a home on Ave D in Lindale.

Reports said that Tucker threatened to burn the home down before making “insulting and provoking physical contact” with the victim.

Police went on to say that during the altercation Tucker slug a door open, which hit a child in the process.

He also allegedly damaged another’s property in the process.

Tucker is charged with terroristic threats and acts, simple battery, cruelty to children, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and probation violation.

A second person in the home, Terri Beth Chapman, 27 of Lindale, was arrested during the altercation. Reports said that Chapman began to yell and curse while acting belligerent toward the victim.

Neighbors reported to police that they could hear Chapman cursing and yelling from her porch.

Chapman is charged with disorderly conduct.