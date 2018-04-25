Shorter University Names New Volleyball Coach

Shorter University announces the hiring of Zach Roschi as the university’s volleyball coach.



“ Zach Roschi is a wonderful addition to the Shorter University family,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “He has strong knowledge of the game of volleyball and will be a great leader for our program. In addition, he is deeply committed to honoring Jesus Christ through his work with our volleyball team.”

Roschi served as assistant coach for the Lander University volleyball team. While he was there, Lander went 21-12 and advanced to the NCAA Region Tournament.

Previously, he had served as an assistant coach at Southern Wesleyan where he helped lead the Warriors to a 22-8 overall record and the semi-finals of the NCCAA Tournament.

“Coach Zach Roschi brings a keen level of volleyball knowledge to the Shorter University Athletic Department,” said Shorter’s Athletic Director Tony Lundy . “He has a true vision for the present and the future of Shorter University Volleyball. I look for Coach Roschi to have a big impact on our student athletes.”

In addition, he played in the National Volleyball League, the East End Volleyball League, and the EVP Tour. He has coached club at Upward Stars in Spartanburg under Corey Helle for the last three years. A native of Fishers, Ind., Roschi is a graduate of Bob Jones University, where he played soccer.

“I love being part of the Shorter University community,” Roschi said. “I’ve told my parents that it’s good to see God’s hand in everything and to know that this is the place he wants me to be. I’m grateful to Dr. Dowless and Coach Lundy for this opportunity.”