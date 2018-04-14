Sheriff Asks for Community’s Help with Littering

Among the hundreds of tons of trash removed annually from state, county, and city roadways within Gordon County by inmate work crews are hundreds of unlawfully dumped automobile tires. These crews work daily cleaning trash from along the roadways and other public property. In the last 12 months alone, inmate crews picked up over 74,000 lbs of trash from over 340 miles on over 435 roadways.

This trash included over 400 automobile tires. “Dumping automobile tires in any unauthorized location is illegal. One of the most common complaints I hear from citizens is about littering. We will aggressively investigate and prosecute anyone illegally littering, particularly dumping tires, and I would ask that anyone who sees or suspects any such activity to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office. Help me keep our community safe and clean.”, said Sheriff Ralston.