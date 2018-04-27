Rome Women Arrested After Lying to Deputies

Ashyton Keldgian Weaver, 27, and Takeisha Rachelle Green, 36, both of Rome, were arrested after deputies said that while attempting to arrest Weaver, Green lied to them about her whereabouts.

Reports added that Green was found hiding in a bedroom closet in an effort to avoid arrest. They added that she also attempted to lock the door in an effort to keep them out of the room.

Weaver is charged with obstruction of law enforcement and three counts probation violation.

Green is also charged with obstruction.