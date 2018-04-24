Rome Woman Killed in Bartow County Accident

A Rome woman, identified as 44 year-old Donna Misti Kirkland, was killed Tuesday in an accident on US 411 just inside Bartow County.

Reports said that the wreck, which was reported around 7:30 am, occurred on the eastbound side of the road just east of Hardin Bridge Road near Kingston.

Officials stated that a 2015 Ram pickup truck, driven by 41-year-old Martina Nanette Couey of Cartersville was traveling westbound. At the same time a 2017 Ford F350, driven by 36-year-old Kenneth Nathaniel Ritchie of Rome and a 2011 Kia Soul, driven by Misti Kirkland were both traveling eastbound.

Officials went on to say that Dodge was “driving too fast for conditions and failed to maintain its lane” when it traveled across the median and into the eastbound lanes. The truck proceeded to hit the Ford and continued to travel westbound on the eastbound side where it crashed into the Kia.

The driver of the Dodge, 41-year-old Martina Nanette Couey of Cartersville, was transported to Floyd Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the F350, Kenneth Nathaniel Ritchie, 36 of Rome, did not suffer any injuries.

The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is conducting a follow-up investigation and charges are pending that report.