Rome Woman Killed in 2 Car Accident

A two vehicle wreck Saturday morning resulted in the death of 33 year-old Rome woman Amber Yother.
Reports said that Yother was pronounced dead from multiple injuries while as a passenger in a Ford Ranger was struck by a SUV at the intersection of Blacks Bluff Road and Ga Loop 1 Friday night.
Police stated that the SUV was traveling on Ga 1 when the truck pulled out in front of the SUV.
The male driver of the truck that Yother was in, as well as a juvenile female passenger, were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Officials said that Yother was ejected from the Ranger following impact.
The driver of the SUV, whose name has yet to be released, was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No charges are expected for the driver of the SUV