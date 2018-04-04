Rome Woman Charged with Burglarizing Armuchee Homes

A second person has been arrested in relation to a home burglary near Armuchee High School. Senia Marie Dotson, 28 of 96 Shamrock Way in Adairsville, was jailed this week for burglarizing a home on Windrush Drive.

Reports said that Dotson, and at least one other person, broke into the home and stole numerous items including firearms and a computer.

She is also accused of burglarizing a home on West Troutman Road on the same day.

In that burglary she is accused of stealing clothing and jewelry.

Dotson is charged with first degree burglary.

Previous:

Sherona Renee Selman, 38 of Rome, was arrested after police said her vehicle got stuck in a yard while trying to leave after burglarizing a home at 21 Windrush Drive.

Reports said that Selman loaded her truck with the victim’s belongings and while attempting to drive away her truck got stuck in the yard .

Numerous stolen items were located in the suspect’s truck.

Damage to the home and yard were well over $500.

Selman is charged with burglary, theft by taking and criminal damage to property.